Devastating Tsumani hits Indonesia

Indonesia’s disaster agency said 43 people were dead and another 584 injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas around the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java on Saturday (Dec 22) night.

“We have reports of impacts from the tsunami that struck in the Sunda Strait, particularly Serang, Pandeglang and South Lampung,” Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV on Sunday morning, referring to the tidal wave linked to an earlier eruption of the Krakatau volcano.

Nugroho tweeted on his verfied account that 430 houses and nine hotels were heavily damaged, indicating the tsunami hit residential and tourist areas.

The Tsunami was likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to a volcanic eruption, the country’s meteorological, climatological and geological agency said.

In Pandeglang district, the tsunami appeared with the height of four to five meters, leaving at least 17 people dead and scores others missing and at least 40 suffering from serious injury, said Endang Permana, head of emergency department of disaster management agency in the district.

Photo: Earth Sky

