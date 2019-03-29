Department of Transport battling with driver’s licence backlog

The national Department of Transport is still battling to catch up with the backlog of driving licence cards that have not yet been printed because of a lengthy labour dispute.

Kouga Municipality’s Portfolio Head for Community Services, Daniel Benson, said local residents were among the hundreds of thousands of motorists affected by the countrywide delay.

“Many motorists who came to renew their licences at the Kouga Traffic Department or who passed their driver’s licence tests are still waiting for their cards.

“The delay has, however, been beyond our control as the cards are printed and issued by the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) on behalf of the national Department of Transport, and not locally.”

He said the dispute involved employees contracted to DLCA.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande recently apologised to South Africans for the delay.

He said his Department had issued a directive to provincial and municipal traffic authorities not to penalise motorists who did not have driver’s licence cards despite having complied with the prescripts of the application and renewal process.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

