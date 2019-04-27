Democratic Alliance march in Humansdorp attracts large crowd

The Eastern Cape provincial premier candidate of the DA, Nqaba Bhanga led a march in Kruisfontein and Arcadia in Humansdorp yesterday that was attended by close to 1000 people.

Bhanga was joined by the Kouga Member of Parliament Malcolm Figg, Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks, together with Mayoral Committee Councillors and Ward Councillors of the DA.

They were joined by close to 1000 people as the march wound its way from Kruisfontein to the Civic Hall in Arcadia in Humansdorp.

At the Civic, Mayor Hendricks made it clear that the ANC will never ever again rule in Kouga.

“When we took over in 2016, it was said that it would take ten years to turn service delivery around but we have made huge progress in only two years.

We have improved things that the ANC could not pull off in 15 years,” said Hendricks to the approval of the residents who attended the meeting.

The Provincial leader of the DA, Nqaba Bhanga then said that the DA wants a Police Force that is honest and professional and will protect the community that they serve.

“The Police need people who want to be Police and not people who are just looking for a job,”said Bhanga.

“The Police need to fight corruption and to keep us safe and protect our communities from criminals and gangsters who are terrorizing even the people of Kruisfontein and Arcadia,” added Bhanga.

The National and Provincial elections take place on 8 May 2019.

While the election will not affect the DA majority in the Kouga Municipality, it is expected that the DA will comfortably win the majority of the vote in Kouga on 8 May.

