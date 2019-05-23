Democratic Alliance is the official opposition in the Eastern Cape

Democratic Alliance is the official opposition in the Eastern Cape

Democratic Alliance is the official opposition in the Eastern Cape

Ten Democratic Alliance members were sworn in as members of the sixth sitting of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, and as the official opposition in the province.

This follows the election held on 8 May 2019.

The members are:

Nqaba Bhanga

Bobby Stevenson

Yusuf Cassim

Marshall von Buchenroder

Vicky Knoetze

Retief Odendaal

Jane Cowley

Nomvano Zibonda

Edmund van Vuuren

Sanele Magaqa

These individuals bring with them a mix of skill, expertise and experience that puts them in good stead to serve the people of the Eastern Cape.

“I have also appointed Bobby Stevenson as chief whip of the party. Bobby brings with him a wealth of experience, as the longest serving member now in his fifth term, and has served the party well as the leader of the provincial legislature during the fifth sitting,” said DA Provincial leaderNqaba Bhanga..

The DA, as the official opposition in the legislature, will be guided by the following two principles:

holding the provincial government accountable for the exercise of their powers, and putting forward fresh ideas and credible alternatives to government plans and policies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

