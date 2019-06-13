Demetri Catrakilis to return to the Southern Kings

“The Greek God”, Demetri Catrakilis, is making a return to the Isuzu Southern Kings where he will be one of the standout signings for the side ahead of the new season starting in September.

After much speculation and interest, the English Premiership side, Harlequins, and the Southern Kings reached an agreement for the talented flyhalf to return to Port Elizabeth to re-join the side he played for in 2013.

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the franchise, with the option of an extension at the end of June next year. He will join the ISUZU Southern Kings in July.

“We are happy to announce that Demetri Catrakilis will be joining us for the upcoming season, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the flyhalf department,” ISUZU Southern Kings Director of High Performance, Robbi Kempson, said.

Catrakilis was part of the ISUZU Southern Kings team that played in the 2013 Super Rugby campaign where he proved to be a valuable asset, playing in 15 matches and top scoring with 151 points- which was a record for the franchise in Super Rugby.

He has also played for the Stormers (2014-2015) and French Top 14 side Montpellier (2015-2017) before joining Harlequins in 2017.

Commenting on his return to the ISUZU Southern Kings, Catrakilis added: “I’m extremely excited to be back at The Kings. I left a piece of my heart in PE when I left in 2013 and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to come back.

“I cannot wait to get to work with Robbi Kempson and the team to make this a successful forthcoming season. I’ve been following the ISUZU Southern Kings closely ever since I left and I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team and the supporters.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

