Declining trend in domestic tourism in South Africa

The Domestic tourism survey 2016 report released by Statistics South Africa shows a pattern of decline in domestic tourism over the past two years, with the total number of day trips decreasing from 44,3 million in 2015 to 39,4 million in 2016.

Overnight trips decreased from 45,4 million in 2015 to 43,0 million in 2016. The report further indicates that the highest numbers of trips were generated in December.

The biggest spending during day and overnight trips was on domestic transport, shopping, food and beverages.

Most of the money spent during the day trips was spent in Gauteng, whereas most overnight expenditure occurred in KwaZulu-Natal.

Day trips were largely undertaken for shopping, followed by visiting friends and relatives.

Tourists undertook overnight trips mostly for leisure, attending funerals and visiting friends and relatives.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

