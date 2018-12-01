As Eskom frantically tries to secure additional coal supplies while keeping the lights on through costly open-cycle gas turbines, stage 2 load shedding took place on 30 December 2018.

Eskom has warned that the risk of Stage 1 load shedding is high over the weekend due to constrained supply.

The Cahora Bassa hydropower plant is supplying 700 MW less to the grid as a result of a damaged transmission line.

Coal supplies remain tight and Eskom wants to preserve diesel to try limit load shedding next week.

The December load shedding schedule for Jeffreys Bay can be found here

Eskom reported a R671m profit in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year, 89 percent lower than a year earlier.

Eskom said that the profit slump was caused by higher borrowing costs, greater fuel costs and increased expenditure on staff.

Last week, Chief executive officer of Eskom Phakamani Hadebe told parliament’s committee on public enterprises that the financial situation at the embattled power utility would remain dire for the next few years, with its debt burden likely to grow from R400 billion to some R550 billion.

