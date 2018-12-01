Breaking News
December load shedding schedule for Jeffreys Bay
Capital Appreciation bucks the market
Lifeguards are on the beaches in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga’s search for water is successful
Lots of sports events this summer in Jeffreys Bay
Petrol price to decrease in December says the AA
Facts about Elon Musk you probably didn’t know about
Stephanie Gilmore Claims Historic 7th Surfing World Title
South African tourism jobs grow despite sluggish economy
Low risk of load shedding this week
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay load shedding jeffreys bay
December load shedding schedule for Jeffreys Bay

As Eskom frantically tries to secure additional coal supplies while keeping the lights on through costly open-cycle gas turbines, stage 2 load shedding took place on 30 December 2018.

Eskom has warned that the risk of Stage 1 load shedding is high over the weekend due to constrained supply.

The Cahora Bassa hydropower plant is supplying 700 MW less to the grid as a result of a damaged transmission line.

Coal supplies remain tight and Eskom wants to preserve diesel to try limit load shedding next week.

The December load shedding schedule for Jeffreys Bay can be found here

Eskom reported a R671m profit in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year, 89 percent lower than a year earlier.

Eskom said that the profit slump was caused by higher borrowing costs, greater fuel costs and increased expenditure on staff.
 
Last week, Chief executive officer of Eskom Phakamani Hadebe told parliament’s committee on public enterprises that the financial situation at the embattled power utility would remain dire for the next few years, with its debt burden likely to grow from R400 billion to some R550 billion.

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive