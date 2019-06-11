Deadline looms for JBay Makiti application

Just more than two weeks remain for those wanting to secure a stall at the JBay Makiti, set to take place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from 20 to 22 September.

“The Makiti boasts an award-winning line-up and more than 10 000 visitors are expected over the three days. It is the perfect opportunity for businesses, entrepreneurs, craft-artists and community groups to market their products and services,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Top national artists who will be performing, include 2019 Ghoema winners Tarryn Lamb, Demi-Lee Moore, Early B, ADAM, Elvis Blue and children’s favourite Buster and Bella.

They will be joined by other well-known acts, including, Fatman, Brendan Payper, Dewald Wasserfall and Corlea Botha.

In addition to the jam-packed stage programme, the Makiti will feature a colour run, funfair and other children’s activities, a beer tent, wine garden and outdoor expos.

Hendricks said the festival organisers were looking for “a wide range of high-quality arts, craft and food stalls to spice up the Makiti”.

Stall space inside a marquee will cost R1 500 for a 3m by 3m area. Stall space outside will cost R1 200 (3m by 3m), R1 500 (3m by 5m) or R2 000 (3m by 10m).

The fees include one 15A caravan power point per stall. Additional power points will cost per single phase and R1 200 for three-phase electricity.

The stall application form can be downloaded from the JBay Makiti website at www.jbaymakiti.net or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JBayMakiti/.

Prospective stall-holders can also contact Estelle on 082 824 3124 or email her atjbaymakiti@gmail.com for the application form.

Applications close on 30 June 2019. A non-refundable administration fee of R100 is payable.

Discounted weekend passes and day tickets can also now be purchased online at www.quicket.co.za.

