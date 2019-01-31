De Jager dominates provincial Open Water Swim Champs

The NMBA Open Water Swim Champs took place last weekend in Jeffreys Bay.

Marina Martinique was once again the venue for the Champs and proved why the salt water canals are amongst the best in the world for open water swimming.

The gruelling 10 Km event got the Champs off to a challenging start, with a strong easterly wind creating surface chop for the swimmers.

This did little to deter Marina Mile winner Amika De Jager from storming to victory in the 10 Km swim, which is also the official Olympic distance.

De Jager (St Francis Bay) won the race in a time of 2:14:30 with Tasneen Ebrahim coming second and Jessica Booth claiming the bronze medal.

All three swimmers recorded SA National qualifying times and will be eligible to compete in the South African Open Water Swim Champs.

This prestigious event will take place at Marina Martinique on 2/3 March 2019.

In the Mens 10 km swim, Phillip Seidler won the event in 2:02:37 with Darren Minnies claiming silver and Flippie Van Der Spuy taking home the bronze medal.

All three also swam national qualifying times.

Jeffreys Bay swimmer JC Van Wyk won his age group in the 3 km swim in a time of 45:49, as did Cape St Francis based swimmer Lorrin Jarvis in the 1 km event.

Amika de Jager doubled up by winning the 5 km swim, comfortably posting another national qualifying time.

Phillip Seidler took the honours in the 5 km swim as well and was the only swimmer on the day to go under an hour for the 5 km event.

The SA Open Water Swim Champs is an invite only event that will take place in Jeffreys Bay in March, with Marina Martinique being regarded by most swimmers as the best open water swim venue in South Africa.

The canals are protected from tides and currents, as well as wildlife and is a great place for spectators to get close to all the action in the water.

The 2020 event will be the official Olympic Games qualifier so expect to see South Africa’s top open water swimmers battle it out this year as they build up for making a bid to represent South Africa at the biggest stage of them all.

Full results of the Provincial Champs can be found at www.zsports.co.za

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

