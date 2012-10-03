Dates announced for the 2017 JBU Supertrial

The JBU Supertrial that happens every year at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay will take place sometime during their normal waiting period slot of 1-11 June.

The event organisers have traditionally held these dates as a prime time for early winter swells, and this year will see the contestants on stand-by for a suitable swell during that 11-day window.

The event is an exclusive invite only tournament, and the winner receives a wildcard entry into the World Surf League Championship Tour event that takes place every year, the Corona JBay Open.

It is the only contest in the country that offers a stake into a World Championship Tour competition, and a win here could very easily launch a young South African surfers’ pro career.

The value of a chance to compete against surfers like Kelly Slater, Gabriel Medina, John John Florence or Jordy Smith cannot be measured, and that sort of experience is absolutely vital in a surfer’s bid to compete at the top level of the sport.

“This year we will see a change of format, which will be announced shortly, along with the list of invited surfers,” said contest organizer Koffie Jacobs.

“The JBU Surf Club is looking forward to hosting this event again, and being part of getting a South African surfer the chance to compete at a Championship Tour level. Good luck to all competitors.”

The Supertrial is a precursor event to the JBay Winterfest that takes place in Jeffreys Bay from July 12- 23.

Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen said that the Municipality welcomes the event that will bring huge media coverage to Jeffreys Bay.

“We are in full support of the JBU Supertrial and wish the best for all the surfers who will be invited. Two of the previous three Supertrials have been won by local surfers, and it will be great to see a home grown surfer compete in the Corona JBay Open,” said Van Lingen.