Dam levels reach critical levels in Kouga

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is on the brink of being declared a disaster area as the water crisis deepens, mayor Athol Trollip said to News24 on Tuesday.

“Despite saving water, our water is running out. It’s not raining and we could run out of water. If we run out of water, we have an absolute catastrophe,” he said.

He was speaking after touring the Churchill dam with mayoral committee member for infrastructure and engineering, Annette Lovemore. The dam is currently at 27% capacity.

“We have saved water, even in the month of February, which is the driest, hottest and highest usage, we came down to the lowest usage,” said Trollip.

“People have been trying, really trying to save water in Nelson Mandela Bay, but we are not at the levels where we should be. We still have to save a lot of water.”

Trollip said the municipality could increase water restrictions and impose punitive charges for high water consumption.

Jeffreys Bay is directly affected as the town receives most of its water from the Metro, despite the dams being situated within the Kouga Municipality.

Total water supply is now at 47, 92 % with actual dams levels being:

Kouga Dam: 33 %

Churchill 27 %

Impofu 71 %

Loerie 44 %

