DA vote grows in Buffalo City

Eastern Cape
The ANC retained Ward 27 in a by election held in Buffalo City this week.

Boy-Boy Kalani won the seat with 56 % of the vote. Total voter turnout was 47.9 %.

The Democratic Alliance put up a strong performance in the by election where their overall share of the vote increased from 31 % to 41 %.

“This highlights the DA’s upward trajectory in the Eastern Cape and bodes well for 2019, said DA Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga.

“We commend our candidate Vusi Jako for a race well run and extend a special word of gratitude to our voters in BCM who once again came out in their numbers to support the party.

This result shows that the people of BCM are fed-up with the ANC’s poor service delivery and corruption,” added Bhanga.

