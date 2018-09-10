DA to take action against Councillors who sided with the ANC

The Democratic Alliance will take action against two of its Councillors, who defied the party’s order to boycott Friday’s Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Council meeting (7 September 2018).

The DA and its coalition partners announced that they will boycott the Council meeting, as it was regarded as being illegitimate and subject to court action, the two DA councillors attended the meeting.

“Two DA Ward Councillors, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, today made clear their willingness to defy the will of the people and hand Nelson Mandela Bay back to the ANC-led coalition of corruption,” said Nqaba Bhanga, DA Eastern Cape leader.

“This, after they decided to side with the ANC and to take part in an illegal council meeting called by an illegitimate Speaker.

“It is not clear what inducement was offered to these misguided councillors, but they decided to betray the residents of the City, who came out in their numbers in 2016 and voted the ANC out of power.”

Bhanga said that Louw handed in his resignation from the DA and procedures have been instituted to immediately terminate Higgins’s membership.

“It boggles the mind that these councillors see fit to side with the ANC after a high ranking ANC leader allegedly referred to coloured citizens in Cape Town as dogs,” he described.

“The chairperson of the ANC in the Western Cape, Khaya Magaxa, recently made this alleged reference to coloured people and this proves the ANC remains a racist and divisive organisation.

“It must be underlined that any decisions taken at today’s illegal council meeting will be declared null and void after the legitimate NMB coalition government next week emerges victorious in the Port Elizabeth High Court.”

Bhanga added that the previous council meeting, on 27 August 2018, was illegal, after Fikile Xasa, EC MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, interfered in proceedings.

“The election of a new Speaker, the passing of a Motion of No Confidence in the Executive Mayor, Athol Trollip, the election of a new Executive Mayor and the election of a Deputy Executive Mayor, were all illegal and invalid.

“The legitimate NMB coalition government filed high court papers requesting a review of what we believe to have been a set of illegal decisions,” he further claimed.

“We are confident that the NMB coalition government, under the leadership of Mayor Trollip, will be back in City Hall after we are successful in our application on the 13th of September.”

