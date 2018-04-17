DA to lay charges against Supra over dodgy R 1 million Denel bursary

The DA will lay criminal charges of fraud and corruption against North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo, and Denel CEO, Zwelakhe Ntshepe, following reports that Denel gave Mahumapelo’s son a R1.1 million bursary without following due process.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Ntshepe signed off on a bursary of more than R1 million for Mahumapelo’s son to study at a prestigious Port Alfred aviation school.

This, despite the school not being part of a list of accredited schools that Denel funding covers and that Denel bursaries have historically been allocated to the fields of IT, engineering, finances, and business management.

The DA will lay criminal charges against Mahumapelo and Ntshepe in terms of Sections 50 and 51 of the PMFA.

Section 50 states that the accounting authority may not “ (b)use the position or privileges of… for personal gain or to improperly benefit another person” and Section 51 states that the accounting authority must “take effective and appropriate steps to … prevent expenditure not complying with the operational policies of the public entity.”

“The DA welcomes Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan’s, request for the Denel board to institute an internal investigation into this matter.

However, an internal probe is not enough. There must be a criminal investigation into this possible abuse public money, said Natasha Mazzone, the DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises.

“The reality is that these monies could have benefitted underprivileged students who dream of obtaining tertiary qualifications.”

