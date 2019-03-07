DA romps home in Port Elizabeth by-election

The Democratic Alliance (DA) romped home to victory in the Ward 2 by-election held in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro yesterday (6 March 2019).

The DA’s candidate, Renaldo Gouws, obtained 3400 votes which is 93,36% of the valid votes cast. Altogether 3642 votes were cast.

The DA increased its share of the vote from 90% to 93,36%.

“This result is a resounding vote of confidence in the DA. This endorsement from the voters proves that the DA remains on track to return to government in Nelson Mandela Bay,” said the DA leader in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga.

The ANC saw a big drop in support and only received 145 (3,98%) votes.

The rest of the parties, such as the ACDP, Cope and EFF, could only muster a fraction of the vote.

“It is also a clear indication that the DA is set to increase support in the 2019 elections.

We are grateful to voters for giving us this mandate and we don’t take it lightly

Only the DA can build One South Africa for All and is big enough to beat the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay and in the Eastern Cape,” added Bhanga.

