Breaking News
DA request postponement of Motion of No Confidence
Racism to blame for protest marches says Zuma
Shark fins found aboard foreign fishing vessels
Ward 3 IDP/Budget meeting takes place tonight in Newton Hall
What does junk status mean for South Africans
Draft budget of R 811 million passed by Kouga Council
Nuclear deal will guarantee more downgrades: DA
Zuma should resign says 70 % of South Africans
Tens of thousands march against Zuma in major cities
Mom loses baby in Jeffreys Bay fire
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
DA request postponement of Motion of No Confidence

The DA has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to request a postponement of the Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma, scheduled for 18 April 2017, until such time as the Constitutional Court decides on whether the vote will be done by secret ballot.

“It is important to allow the Constitutional Court the time to determine whether the motion can be conducted by secret ballot, as we believe that this would materially affect the outcome of the vote itself, said Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the Democratic Alliance.

As soon as a decision is taken, the motion must be debated before the Assembly as soon as possible.

“While this means that we have to wait a little longer to vote on the motion, I urge all South Africans to march together to the Union Buildings today and make it clear that we will no longer tolerate a President who is willing to put his own self-interest above the best interests of South Africa, added Maimane.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive