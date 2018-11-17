Breaking News
Increased shark activity in Plettenberg Bay
Cyclist killed on R330 near St Francis Bay
Twig Baker wins Nazare Challenge
Emptying of sewer tanks made easy in Kouga
Clamp down on illegal motorists in Jeffreys Bay
Water safety tips for the summer
Attack on Kareedouw Police Station an inside job
Marina Martinique Property for sale – on the canals
Four facts about indigent households in South Africa
Cell phone shop robbed in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Cyclist killed on R330 near St Francis Bay

An elderly cyclist was killed on the road between St Francis Bay and Humansdorp yesterday morning (16 November 2018).

The Humansdorp police have opened a culpable homicide docket following the accident which took place in misty conditions.

The male cyclist was out riding early on Friday morning when he was hit by a truck and killed.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his next of kin have been informed.

Police Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli says the accident happened at about 6.30 am on Friday morning.

He says the cyclist was headed towards Humansdorp while the truck driver was on his way to St Francis Bay on the R330.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Book now for stroke correction lessons over the summer.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive