Cut water usage immediately says Athol Trollip

All residents and businesses need to cut all water usage to the barest minimum.

This stark messages comes from Atjol Trollip, the Mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“The collapse of the canal conveying water to the Scheepers VlakteDam will have a big effect on water supply to Despatch, Uitenhage, Motherwell, Ikamvelihle, Coega Development Corporation, Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay, Bloemendal, Bethelsdorp, Chatty and Colchester.

However, all parts of the Metro could be affected,: warned Trollip.

The estimated time for the repair is approximately 1-2 weeks.

“We have to prepare for some communities being without water for consecutive days. As such, interconnecting pipelines will be opened to transfer water from other supply zones.

Water tankers will also be mobilised and placed in strategic locations.

I believe that we have all the resources we need to deal with this as effectively as possible. Let’s work together to overcome this large challenge” added Trollip.

Jeffreys Bay receives the bulk of its water supply from the Metro.

Water restrictions have already been implemented throughout the Kouga.