Culpable homicide case being investigated by Kareedouw Police

The South African Police in Kareedouw are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident between an Opel Corsa and a Scania truck on the N2 (close to Palmietvlei bridge) at about 23:15 on Sunday, 3 February 2019.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The 50-year-old driver of the Opel Corsa, Shukri Abrahams, passed on at the scene and two passengers (21 and 23-years-old) were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Abrahams was a former Eastern Province cricketer and respected coach.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

