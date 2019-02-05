Breaking News
Culpable homicide case being investigated by Kareedouw Police
Photo of the day – Maitland beach
What is the most popular social media platform in South Africa?
Meet Southern Kings prop Schalk Ferreira
New safety committee in St Francis Bay
Rain caused power failure in Humansdorp
Train to become a Lifeguard in Jeffreys Bay
Custom First Aid Kit for Surfers
Two policemen and seven robbers killed during attempted Cash in Transit robbery
New road on the cards between JBay and Aston Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Culpable homicide case being investigated by Kareedouw Police

The South African Police in Kareedouw are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident between an Opel Corsa and a Scania truck on the N2 (close to Palmietvlei bridge) at about 23:15 on Sunday, 3 February 2019.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The 50-year-old driver of the Opel Corsa, Shukri Abrahams, passed on at the scene and two passengers (21 and 23-years-old) were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Abrahams was a former Eastern Province cricketer and respected coach.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive