Crucial by-election in Humansdorp tomorrow

A by-election will take place in Humansdorp tomorrow with four candidates fighting to win the ward councillor position that is currently vacant.

Ward 5, which incorporates Vaaldam, Arcadia, Johnsons Ridge and Graslaagte, has been a DA stronghold since 2011 and the early indications are that the Democratic Alliance will retain the ward.

The Councillor position became vacant after the DA terminated the membership of its Councillor Desmond Petersen, who is fighting the election as an independent candidate.

Joseph Lukas of the African National Congress (ANC); Wilma Coenraad of the Democratic Alliance (DA); and Ntombizanele Dondashe of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are the other candidates in the by-election.

The DA won the ward in 2011, and then took it again in a by-election in 2013, following the untimely death of Councillor Eugene Groep.

The DA took the majority of the vote in the ward during the 2014 National and Provincial election and once again won it during the 2016 Municipal election.

The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 65.08%, and the DA candidate won the ward with 57.94% of the valid votes.

It is expected that Wilma Coenraad of the DA will win the election, which is a two horse race between the ANC and the DA.

Voting stations are open from 7 am – 9 pm tomorrow, 13 December 2017.

Photo – Wilma Coenraad is the DA candidate for the ward 5 by-election.

