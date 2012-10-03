Cross the Baviaanskloof on foot, horseback

Ever thought of crossing the majestic Baviaanskloof Mountains at one of the highest points, which lies between Steytlerville in the Klein Karoo and Studtis in the Baviaanskloof?

This is the start of a new hiking trail, the Baviaans Camino, which can be done on horseback too.

The climb is 1 208m over a very short 4 km, with a long descent into the Kloof. Doing this is a sure test for body and mind, as this is just the beginning.

Over the next three days participants will have to conquer the Kouga Mountain Range, an area seldom visited.

The Baviaans Camino can only be done during the colder winter months, when organisers Eric Stewart and Hercules van Huyssteen will guide groups of 12 on the route, of which six can be on horseback.

The riders don’t have to be experienced, as the horses are trained trail horses and a walking pace will be the order of the day. Hikers on the other hand will have to be fit as the route includes many ascents and descents over the mountains.

The descent from the highest point is a 7 km rocky road that leads down to the main road through the Kloof, and eventually to the overnight point at Doringkloof Bush Camp.

On the second day participants will tackle the southern side of the Baviaanskloof, going into the Kouga Mountain Range, again with high climbs and long descents.

After spending the night at Entkraal, the route of day three goes through many kloofs, giving birders ample joy, before another long climb takes participants to the top of one of the highest hills of the Kouga Mountain Range.

And then there is a soft introduction back into civilization as you stay on a working farm, Ragels Rivier.

The final day of the hike brings another ascent via the Moordenaarskloof Pass before reaching the last night’s destination, the Kouga River.

For more information, contact Esti Stewart at 073 825 0835 or send an email to esti.stewart@vodamail.co.za