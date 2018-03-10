Criminal captured in Storms River

The South African Police, acting on information about the possible whereabouts of an escapee, Enrich Ruiters (24), found him hiding in a house in Woodlands, Storms River.

Several stolen items were also confiscated from his shack.

Police believe Ruiters may be linked to two outstanding cases that were opened last month, namely theft out of motor vehicle and house breaking and theft.

He is to be charged for possession of stolen property with a possibility of additional charges of house breaking and theft and theft out of motor vehicle.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, John Lebok commended the media for their role in the swift apprehension of the suspect. “Media plays a crucial role in assisting the police in our fight against crime. The immediate publishing of the suspect’s photo assisted the community to easily identify him.”

