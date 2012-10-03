Crime clampdown in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police and the Kouga Municipality joined hands for a joint anti crime operation on Friday afternoon in Jeffreys Bay.

Roving roadblocks were set up around Jeffreys Bay and public transport vehicles were targeted to ensure they were roadworthy and licensed to operate in the Kouga Municipal area.

Eleven warrants of arrest were executed during the anti crime operation, while one other arrest was made for reckless and negligent driving.

“Twenty one taxis were impounded during the operation and nine have been released after the owners payed fines totalling R 22 500,” said Captain Gerda Swart from the South African Police.

The taxis were impounded for either being un-roadworthy or for operating in the Kouga without a valid permit.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok thanked the various role players for the very successful operation that was conducted and praised the Traffic department for their valuable contribution.

Elza Van Lingen, the Mayor of Kouga said that this will be the first of many anti crime operations that will take place within the Kouga.

“The successful operation that took place on Friday demonstrates what can be achieved when we all work together.

We will be working closely with Brigadier le Bok and his Police officers with the purpose of reducing crime in the various towns in Kouga,” said Van Lingen.