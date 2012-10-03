Court interdicts striking Kouga municipal workers

The Labour Court in Port Elizabeth granted an order against the striking Kouga Municipality workers this morning.

The strikers, from SAMWU, have been protesting since Monday and have vandalized Municipal property and trashed the main roads in both Jeffreys Bay and Hankey.

“The Court has interdicted the members of SAMWU from organising and participating in any unprotected strike action currently embarked upon,” said Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

“It furthermore interdicts SAMWU members from destroying or damaging property belonging to the Kouga Municipality as well as prohibits them from intimidating non striking employees of the Municipality,” added Van Lingen.

The Municipal office in Jeffreys Bay is open to the public and the roads in the CBD are open to traffic.

The strikers threw trash and raw sewage on the streets of Jeffreys Bay and around the Municipal building in Da Gama road on both Monday and Tuesday.

The Mayoral Committee of the Kouga Council will be meeting this afternoon to determine the way forward.

Charges have been laid with the South African Police due to Council property being destroyed during the strike.

Photo: Chris de Vos