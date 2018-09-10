Couple held at gunpoint in JBay house robbery

An armed robbery took place on Saturday morning (8 September 2018) in C-Place Jeffreys Bay.

At around 05:00am the occupants of a house in Lantern Street were asleep when they were woken by the sound of a sliding door being forced open.

One of the invaders, armed with a firearm, held a couple at gunpoint.

The other suspects managed to steal two cellphones, two laptops and a television set before fleeing the scene.

No person was injured during the robbery.

The Jeffreys Bay Police are investigating the incident.

