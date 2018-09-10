Breaking News
Couple held at gunpoint in JBay house robbery
DA to take action against Councillors who sided with the ANC
Rain has fallen in the catchment areas
Cigarette Butts are worse than Plastic Straws for ocean waste
Police warn social media users to verify information before posting
Fundraising drive to help JBay surfer compete internationally
Paarl Gym victorious at Humansdorp Lentefees
Homeowner shoots a suspect during Cape St Francis house robbery
Weather warning hoax for Eastern Cape
Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear deal
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Couple held at gunpoint in JBay house robbery

An armed robbery took place on Saturday morning (8 September 2018) in C-Place Jeffreys Bay.

At around 05:00am the occupants of a house in Lantern Street were asleep when they were woken by the sound of a sliding door being forced open.

One of the invaders, armed with a firearm, held a couple at gunpoint.

The other suspects managed to steal two cellphones, two laptops and a television set before fleeing the scene.

No person was injured during the robbery.

The Jeffreys Bay Police are investigating the incident.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive