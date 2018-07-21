Couple attacked on Joubertina farm

Search launched for suspects following a house robbery at a farm in Joubertina

A 50-year-old caretaker and his 45-year-old wife were attacked in their home on Thursday evening , 19 July 2018 at about 19:00.

They noticed someone had broken their bedroom window and had climbed through it.

He was joined by three more suspects who broke down their bedroom door.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and threatened the couple.

The suspects forced the male victim to the main house, where they stole various items (TV’s, microwave, etc), as well as groceries and solar panels.

They then returned to the caretaker’s home at about 03:00 yesterday morning.

During the robbery they assaulted the husband.

The suspects demanded the keys of a white Toyota Hilux and drove off with it after they tied the couple up.

The wife managed to free herself at about 06:00 and walked to a neighbouring farm to alert the authorities.

Detectives were summoned to the scene and are currently following up on all possible leads. Police are investigating a case of house robbery and more charges may be added at a later stage. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mike Ramoshaba on 073 662 2649 or SAPS Joubertina on 042 279 1600.

