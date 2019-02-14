Couple attacked in Patensie

The South African Police in Patensie have launched a manhunt for two suspects who attacked a couple (both in their fifties) on their farm in Patensie on 12 February 2019 at about 22:00.

As the couple arrived home in their vehicle they were overpowered by two unknown males. The suspects were armed with a knife and a panga.

They threatened the couple and demanded cash. A scuffle ensued between the 58-year-old man and one of the suspects, during which man was struck over the head with the panga.

The other suspect then stabbed the victim in his hand and in his back. The suspects forced their way inside the house and took two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects fled the scene on foot soon afterwards. The victim was taken to a local doctor for medical treatment.

Police in Patensie are investigating a case of house robbery.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Noeth, 0825514749, SAPS Patensie Detectives on 0422838419 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

