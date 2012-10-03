Council to tighten reins on illegal signage

THE Kouga Council will be tightening the reins on outdoor advertising and signage boards in the region.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality had taken hands with the East Cape Department of Roads and Public Works to improve control over the placement of advertising and signage boards across Kouga towns. Other roleplayers include the Kouga Local Tourism Organisation (LTO).

She said numerous complaints had been received from concerned residents and businesses about the proliferation of illegal signage boards, especially along provincial roads such as Da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay.

“While permission has been granted in some instances, we are concerned about the number of outdoor advertising and signage boards that are being erected without due process having been followed,” she said.

The placement of outdoor advertising and signage boards in the Kouga region is regulated in terms of the Kouga Municipality Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-Law, which was published and proclaimed in the Provincial Gazette of February 28, 2007 (No. 1678).

“The Council has some concerns about the current by-law, and a review is in the pipeline. However, until such a time as the review process has been completed, the current by-law stands.

“We would like to appeal to affected residents and businesses to familiarise themselves with the regulations or to contact our Town Planning section for guidance,” she said.

She said the purpose of regulating outdoor advertising and signage was to ensure that it was managed in a manner that was sensitive to the character of the area.

“It is about balancing advertising opportunities and economic development on the one hand while conserving the visual, tourist, traffic safety, environmental and heritage characteristics of our area on the other hand,” she explained.

The by-law can be downloaded from the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za or contact Binadene at the municipality’s Town Planning section at 042 200 8507 or bmeyer@kouga.gov.za