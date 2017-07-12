Corona parties in Jeffreys Bay

Following their sponsorship of the JBay Open, Corona is laying on plenty of entertainment for locals and visitors alike in Jeffreys Bay.

The iconic brand is treating visitors to the JBay Winterfest to a full line up of entertainment over the next four days and invites all to join into the fun in Pepper Street.

Details of the daily entertainment are:

13 July – Screening of Proximity

– Screening of Proximity 14 July – Early Hours and The Plastics playing live in Pepper Street

– Early Hours and The Plastics playing live in Pepper Street 15 July – Majozi and Ben Dey playing live in Pepper Street

– Majozi and Ben Dey playing live in Pepper Street 16 July – Sunset Sweatshop and Desmond and the Tutu’s playing live in Pepper Street

JBay News will bring you daily updates on what is going down in Pepper Street – the venue of the Corona Open JBay.

Photo: Deon Lategan