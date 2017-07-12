Breaking News
Corona parties in Jeffreys Bay
Corona Open JBay called off today
Handing out of title deeds in Hankey put on hold
Warming up for the Cold Water Swim Classic
South Africa’s Michael February Earns Wildcard Slot for JBay
Jordy Smith wins the Ballito Pro
Armed robbery in Jeffreys Bay
The JBay Winterfest programme
Will Jordy Smith win the Corona Open JBay?
Gamtoos Valley faces 60 % cut in water allocation
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Corona parties in Jeffreys Bay

Following their sponsorship of the JBay Open, Corona is laying on plenty of entertainment for locals and visitors alike in Jeffreys Bay.

The iconic brand is treating visitors to the JBay Winterfest to a full line up of entertainment over the next four days and invites all to join into the fun in Pepper Street.

Details of the daily entertainment are:

  • 13 July – Screening of Proximity 
  • 14 July – Early Hours and The Plastics playing live in Pepper Street
  • 15 July – Majozi and Ben Dey playing live in Pepper Street
  • 16 July – Sunset Sweatshop and Desmond and the Tutu’s playing live in Pepper Street

JBay News will bring you daily updates on what is going down in Pepper Street – the venue of the Corona Open JBay.

Photo: Deon Lategan

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive