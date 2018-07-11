Breaking News
Corona Open JBay on hold until Friday

The Corona Open JBay will not be held on Wednesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 12 due to small and inconsistent surf on offer at Supertubes.

With favorable swell and winds projected for later in the week, the WSL Commissioners will reconvene on Friday, July 13 for the next call.

“We are going to make another call on Friday, July 13,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL Deputy Commissioner.

“I am pretty confident that is going to be the day for us.

It looks really good, six-foot and offshore.

It is potentially the best day we’ve seen so far at JBay, so I am excited. The next call will be Friday the 13th.”

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event of the annual JBay Winterfest, a multi sport festival that takes place every July in Jeffreys Bay.


Women’s Corona Open JBay Round 3 Matchups:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Carissa Moore (HAW), Bianca Buitendag (ZAF)
Heat 2: Lakey Peterson (USA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Coco Ho (HAW)
Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA)
Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW), Caroline Marks (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

