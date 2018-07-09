Corona Open JBay on hold for Monday and Tuesday

The Corona Open JBay will be off today (July 9) and tomorrow (July 10) due to small and inconsistent surf on offer at Supertubes.

“We are going to do the next call on Wednesday,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL Deputy Commissioner.

“The swell on Friday still looks really good, but I am going to have another look on Wednesday – I think it is worth it.

The winds do not look as great but there is still going to be swell, so I want to have a look on Wednesday. Other than that, it looks like Friday could be pretty all-time for us.”

The WSL Commissioner’s Office will reconvene Wednesday, July 11 to reassess the conditions and make the next call.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, a multi sport festival that takes place every July in Jeffreys Bay.

Surfline, the forecast partner of the WSL, is calling for:

Modest, shadowed WSW swell continues Monday, easing through the day, with side shore N wind. A slightly better SW swell fills in late Tuesday and holds Wednesday morning, although side to onshore wind is expected Wednesday. Confidence has increased further that we’ll see at least a medium size swell for the end of the week (late Thur and Fri) that will very likely produce the best surf of the remaining event window.

Women’s Corona Open J-Bay Round 3 Matchups:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Carissa Moore (HAW), Bianca Buitendag (ZAF)

Heat 2: Lakey Peterson (USA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Coco Ho (HAW)

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA)

Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW), Caroline Marks (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

