Corné Weideman exhibition to be held at Lourensford Wine Estate

The Art Curator will be hosting a Corné Weideman exhibition from the 25 January – 3 February 2019 at the Lourensford Wine Estate.

Weideman is regarded as one of South Africa’s top impressionist artists and his mentor was the highly talented Adriaan Boshoff.

“No other artist has inspired me to the extent that Adriaan Boshoff has. Like his life, my life is dedicated to the endeavour for perfection in my work, says Weideman.”

Before Boshoff passed away, Corné was privileged to stay Boshoff for three months at Hartbeespoort Dam.

They spent hours together talking about colors, lines, different strokes and sketched the same things over and over.

“Although I see Boshoff as my mentor, I had to do the hard work of applying what he told me, and there is no easy way out. I draw and paint ever day and know that practice makes perfect.”

Weideman’s works show a maturity far beyond his age and he is a name to watch out for in the future.

More information about the exhibition can be found at the Art Curator

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

