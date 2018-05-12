Cops take out robbers in N2 shoot out

The Durban Flying Squad arrested two suspects during a shoot out on the N2 freeway in Shaka’s Rock on Thursday evening.

They had received a tracking signal of a stolen vehicle and gave chase. A Kia workhorse cab with three occupants was tracked on the N2 northbound.

The police gave instructions for the the occupants of the vehicle to stop.

However, they opened fire on the Police and who immediately retaliated, fatally wounding one of the suspects and then arrested the other two suspects.

The Police recovered the vehicle that was stolen in the Greenwood Park area, a pistol with two rounds of ammunition and a bolt cutter. The surviving suspects will be charged for attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court soon. When the Police contacted the owner, he did not even know that his vehicle had been stolen as he had been asleep in his home at the time of the incident.

