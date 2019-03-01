Cops prevent house robbery in Port Elizabeth

Two senior policemen from Port Elizabeth foiled a house robbery and made an arrest in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident happened at their townhouse complex called Loxley Place, in Sherwood.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says Colonel Paul Orange was about to go for his morning jog at 4.30 am when he noticed a group of suspicious looking men at the opposite end of the complex.

She says Orange phoned his colleague Captain Rio Kriel, who also lives in the complex, to come and assist him.

He suspected that the men wanted to break into an older ladies house who lived on the opposite side of the complex.

Naidu says by the time both officers were on the scene the men had already gained access to the house by breaking open the sliding door.

Warning shots were fired by both officers which led to the suspects running out of the house and jumping over a boundary wall.

One suspect, however, who was armed with a knife and screwdriver ran back into the house and a scuffle ensued.

He was arrested moments later.

The man’s accomplices are still at large and a case of housebreaking is under investigation.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Source: Algoa FM

