Cops arrest 3 suspects for petrol station robbery in Joubertina

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok handed commendation certificates to members after they went beyond the call of duty in pursuit of robbery suspects.

The Joubertina Police members were recognised following their hard work and dedication in pursuit of business robbery suspects whom they eventually arrested and recovered a getaway vehicle.

A business robbery occurred in Kritzinger Street, Joubertina on Saturday, 12 May 2018, just before midnight when three men stormed into a fuel station .

The men assaulted a petrol attendant on duty with iron bars before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nine Police members watched video footage of the crime and decided to comb Joubertina to follow up some leads and continued with work after their shift ended.

The three suspects, Samora Silevu (24), Justin Freeks (28) and Vernon Abrahams (33) all from Joubertina, were arrested and appeared at the Joubertina Magistrates’ Court and were denied bail.

Their case was postponed and they will appear in court today (28 May 2018) for a bail application.

Brigadier John Lebok praised members for their passion and dedication. “Your decision to continue working outside your normal work hours, showed that policing to you is indeed a calling”, added Brig Lebok.

