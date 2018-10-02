Breaking News
Keep our beaches and ocean clean
Consumers in for a shock at petrol pumps
IDP meetings start in Kouga this evening
Final day of the Billabong Junior Series 2018 – all the results
Astronaut Donald Thomas visits Oyster Bay
Tsunami causes devastation in Indonesia
Consistent Haindl reaps St Francis Bay victory as reward
Power cuts for western suburbs of Jeffreys Bay
DA Mayor assaulted in Midvaal
Lower quota prevents end of water rationing in Kouga
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa petrol price south africa
Consumers in for a shock at petrol pumps

Consumers are in for a shock at the pumps – as the petrol price is set to rise by between 99 cents and a Rand as of Wednesday  (03 October 2018).

The Department of Energy (DoE) announced that a litre of petrol 93 will rise by 99 cents while that of 95 will increase by R1.

Diesel will increase by a whopping R1.24 a litre.

The price of Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale) will rise by R1.04 cents a litre while that of Illuminating Paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by R1.39 cents per litre.

For the month under review, the department said the rand depreciated on average against the US Dollar, adding that the current fuel adjustments are due to international factors.

“The international prices of petroleum products increased on average during the period under review. This was in line with the higher crude oil prices and the weaker Rand against the US Dollar.

“The current fuel price adjustments are due mainly to the international factors, namely, the weaker Rand and higher crude oil prices.

Jeffreys Bay property for sale Marina Martinique property for sale

Geopolitical tensions are having a very negative impact on crude oil prices and consequently refined product prices globally,” said the department.

 

In its statement ahead of the release of the petrol price last week, the Automobile Association (AA) said the petrol price hike would be the biggest seen in the country’s history.

“They are the biggest in South African history.

We estimate this increase could extract a further R2.5 billion a month in transport costs from the economy,” said the AA on Thursday.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive