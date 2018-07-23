Communities benefit from ward development fund

Funding for these came from the Ward Development Fund and was budgeted for in the 2017/2018 financial year.

The items included sports apparel for schools and clubs, upgrades of social amenities such as play parks and sports facilities, computers for non-governmental organisations, stoves for old age clubs and soup kitchens and sewing machines for emerging sewing projects.

Other funds were also allocated to fixing general problems such as street lights, installation of more communal taps in informal areas such as the Golf Course in KwaNomzamo and replacement of vandalised infrastructure.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said ward councillors were tasked with setting up priorities in accordance with the community’s requests and in line with the Ward Development Policy.

“These do not replace or contradict our Integrated Development Plan (IDP) but rather help to advance development as community priorities are constantly being reviewed while other matters are emerging as urgent needs,” he said

Hendricks said he was also pleased to see that most of the beneficiaries of the interventions were from vulnerable groups such as the youth and the elderly.

“It is important that we take care of our youth as the future of our community.

“Our elderly people tend to be the most neglected group and it is pleasing to see that they were considered in this round,” he said.

The Mayor applauded the ward councillors for cooperating with the process to ensure that communities benefited.