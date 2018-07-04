Cold Water Swim Classic takes place on Sunday

Sub 15 C water, icy air temperatures and wearing nothing more than a speedo type costume, goggles and a swim cap await swimmers in the 2018 Cold Water Swim Classic.

One of the founding events of the JBay Winterfest, the Swim Classic is an extreme event that takes place in the salt water canals of Marina Martinique.

The Marina is renowned world wide as one of the best open water swim venues on the planet and is also growing in reputation as a cold water swim destination, which has led to the Swim Classic becoming an official Robben Island qualifying event.

There are three distances on offer during the JBay Winterfest – a mile, double mile and a gruelling triple mile.

Swimmers will have an option of entering a wetsuit division, should the thought of possible 12 C water be too much of a challenge.

Presented by Nicholas Melck Property, the Swim Classic has seen swimmers like Theodore Yach participate.

Yach is the undisputed king of Robben Island with well over 100 crossings to his name, while Abriella Bredell, the youngest swimmer to ever cross the notorious channel between the Island and Cape Town is also the youngest swimmer ever to complete the Swim Classic triple mile – at age 10.

Conditions are bound to be tough and challenging again in 2018. Pre enter the event via ZSports Cold Water Classic

