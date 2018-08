Strong winds and big waves are forecast for Jeffreys Bay today. There is also a prediction from the SA Weather Office for rain as well.

The forecast is:

Partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy, windy and cold with isolated showers from the west but scattered along the coast.

Some light to moderate snowfalls are expected over the mountains.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly in the east early morning, otherwise strong to gale force westerly.

