Coastal Management Plan for Kouga

THE drafting of a final Coastal Management Programme for Kouga will be under the spotlight at a meeting in the municipal Council Chambers at Jeffreys Bay next week.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says all interested parties, including ward councillors of wards that border the coast and local experts, were invited to attend the meeting.

It will take place at the Kouga Council Chambers in Jeffreys Bay at 14:00 on Tuesday, June 20.

Van Lingen says in terms of the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act (No 24 of 2008) all local municipalities were required to develop a Coastal Management Programme consistent with national and provincial programmes.

“A preliminary Coastal Management Programme was initiated for Kouga, but it was not conclusive and comprehensive and needs updating and revision.

“Meetings were held with the Provincial Coastal Management Committee and they indicated that they would assist us in the revision of our Coastal Management Programme.”

According to Van Lingen, an ad-hoc Environmental Committee, to be chaired by Alderman Ben Rheeder, had been established by the Kouga Council on 27 March 2017.

“Amongst others, it will be the responsibility of this committee to ensure that the municipality is on par with the drafting of a Coastal Management Programme that is in line with the provincial and national Coastal Management Programmes.”

To confirm your attendance or for more information, contact Alderman Ben Rheeder at 042 298 0269 or 082 848 2514.

