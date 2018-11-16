Clamp down on illegal motorists in Jeffreys Bay

47 motorists, including taxi drivers, were fined for traffic offences ranging from driving a motor vehicle without a licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday 14 November 2018.

Five foreign nationals were arrested for contravening immigration laws, while six more people were arrested for failing to appear in court after warrants of arrests had been issued.

Over hundred motor vehicles were searched during a four-hour operation and fines of R 48 850 were issued.

“This success is attributed to teamwork and dedication displayed by officials during the operation,” said Acting Cluster Commander in Humansdorp, Colonel Simon Swarts.

