The Jeffreys Bay Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following a motor vehicle accident in which a nine-year-old boy was injured and taken for medical treatment.

It is alleged that the driver was traveling on the road between Aston Bay and Jeffreys Bay at 14:30 on 31 December 2018 when the child ran across the road and the driver accidentally knocked the child down.

The driver stopped at the accident scene and medical response units were summoned to the scene.

