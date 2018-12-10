Changes made to S&P 500 Tech Index and how South Africans can access it

The S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have announced some major changes to the Global Industry Classification Standard structure which have impacted on the S&P 500 Information Technology sector.

Six companies will leave the current S&P Information Technology sector to join the newly formed Communication Services sector.

These companies are: Activision Blizzard, Alphabet (Google), Electronic Arts, Facebook, Take Two Interactive Software and Twitter.

One company, eBay, will leave the Information Technology sector to join the Consumer Discretionary sector.

The S&P Information Technology sector will therefore consist of 64 companies and be 21% of the S&P 500 index after this event.

Top 10 holdings:

Before:

Name WEIGHT

APPLE INC 17.2%

MICROSOFT CORP 13.2%

FACEBOOK CLASS A INC 6.5%

ALPHABET INC CLASS C 5.7%

ALPHABET INC CLASS A 5.6%

VISA INC CLASS A 4.0%

INTEL CORPORATION CORP 3.5%

CISCO SYSTEMS INC 3.4%

MASTERCARD INC CLASS A 3.0%

NVIDIA CORP 2.6%

New:

Names WEIGHT

APPLE INC 21.5%

MICROSOFT CORP 16.6%

VISA INC CLASS A 5.0%

INTEL CORPORATION CORP 4.3%

CISCO SYSTEMS INC 4.3%

MASTERCARD INC CLASS A 3.8%

NVIDIA CORP 3.3%

ORACLE CORP 2.8%

ADOBE SYSTEM INC 2.5%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES 2.4%

South Africans can access these shares via the STANLIB S&P500 Info Tech Index Feeder ETF which is a rand denominated fund that trades on the JSE.

The Stanlib ETF is trading at R 5.80 and is off a yearly high of R 7.34. It offers a good entry point into tech stocks for investors who are not moving money offshore and want to hold shares like Apple and Microsoft.

