Chad le Clos wins four medals during FINA Swimming World Cup in Eindhoven

Chad le Clos showcased his skills at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Eindhoven over the weekend, winning four medals.

In the 100m butterfly, Le Clos clocked 49.56 to win the gold, while in the 200m butterfly, the Olympian came from behind to win the race in 1:51.09.

On Sunday, Le Clos hit the wall in second place in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:42.20 with the USA’s Blake Pieroni winning the race in 1:41.83. Australian Mack Horton finished third in 1:43.63.

Le Clos added the 50m butterfly silver medal finishing second behind Brazilian Nicholas Santos, who won the sprint event in 22.08 just 0.01secs ahead of the South African. Compatriot Ryan Coetzee finished the race in seventh place with a time of 22.99.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Brad Tandy also stepped onto the podium winning the silver medal in the 50m freestyle clocking 21.19.

Russian flyer Vladimir Morozov won the race in 20.69 with Pieroni finishing third in a time of 21.34.

Tandy was also a part of the mixed 4×50m freestyle relay quartet which included Douglas Erasmus, Tayla Lovemore and Catherine Royden-Turner that finishing fourth in a time of 1:34.29.

Lovemore featured in the women’s 100m butterfly final where she finished fifth in a time of 57.41 with Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom winning the race in 54.91.

The FINA Swimming World Cup will continue in Budapest from 4th to 6th October 2018.

