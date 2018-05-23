Cell phone shop robbed in Uitenhage

The South African Police are investigating a business robbery after five men – four armed with firearms – robbed a cell phone shop in Caledon Street, Uitenhage yesterday (22 May 2018).

At 09:30, five men entered the cellphone shop pretending to be customers. Two assistants were held at gunpoint, while the other three ransacked the shop.

The thieves stole an undisclosed number of cell phones before fleeing in a Toyota Corolla. The suspects are still at large.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111.

