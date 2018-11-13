Cell phone shop robbed in Jeffreys Bay

The Police are hunting for five men who robbed a cell phone store in Jeffreys Bay yesterday (12 November 2018).

At 11:00, the five men stormed into the store. One of the suspects, wielding a firearm, threatened the two employees, while the thugs tied up the employees.

They ransacked the store and stole an unknown number of cellphones before fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

Moments later, the employees managed to free themselves and pressed a panic alarm button to activate the armed response unit of a private security company.

Jeffreys Bay Police have opened a case of business robbery and are already following up on strong leads to trace the suspects.

Arrests are imminent according to Sergeant Majola Nkohli from the South African Police.

