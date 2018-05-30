Cash in Transit heist foiled by security guards

An attempt was made to hijack and rob an armoured cash delivery van near Kinkelbos, just outside Port Elizabeth at 2 am on Tuesday morning.

The cash in transit van was on its way to Port Elizabeth from Grahamstown, when two vehicles attempted to box in the vehicle close to Nanaga.

A silver VW Polo attempted to slow down the vehicle from the front, while a silver Nissan NP300 bakkie with about nine armed suspects opened fire on the vehicle from behind and from the side.

When the bakkie got next to the cash in transit van, the driver of the van managed to bump and push the Nissan bakkie until the driver of the bakkie lost control and left the road.

It is unknown at this stage if the suspects fled into bushes or picked up by another vehicle.

The driver of the cash in transit van, after losing its right front tyre, still managed to drive the vehicle to safety at Kinkelbos police station.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie responded that “we are relieved that none of the security personell got injured in this incident and that no money was taken in this failed attempt by these armed suspects. We will investigate this case in full until arrests can be made.”

The silver Nissan NP300 was confiscated by police and a thorough forensic and ballistic investigation will be conducted.

Any person with information that could assist police should contact 08600 10111 or their closest police station.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

