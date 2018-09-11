Carissa Moore and Gabriel Medina win Surf Ranch Pro

Carissa Moore and Gabriel Medina have won the inaugural Surf Ranch Pro, Stop No. 8 on the World Surf League Championship Tour.

The Surf Ranch Pro is the first ever Championship Tour event to be held in a wave pool.

The victory is the first of the season for Moore and her first on the CT since the Roxy Pro France last year.

The win sees the three-time WSL Champion take home 10,000 points and move up one place to World No. 4 on the Jeep Leaderboard with two events remaining in the women’s CT season.

Medina takes home his second CT win of 2018 with victory at the Surf Ranch Pro, now earning back-to-back wins against the world’s best.

The 2014 WSL Champion narrowed the gap between him and Jeep Rankings Leader Filipe Toledo (BRA) with his 11th career CT win.

Surf Ranch Pro Men’s Final Results:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 17.86

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.03

3 – Kelly Slater (USA) 16.27

4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 15.77

5 – Owen Wright (AUS) 15.40

6 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 15.37

7 – Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 15.07

8 – Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.96

Surf Ranch Pro Women’s Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 17.80

2 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 16.70

3 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 16.57

4 – Caroline Marks (USA) 14.77

2018 WSL Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Surf Ranch Pro):

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 49,785 points

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 45,685

3 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 37,125

4 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 31,825

5 – Owen Wright (AUS) 29,485

2018 WSL Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Surf Ranch Pro):

1 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 61,175 points

2 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 54,260 points

3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 41,415 points

4 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 41,235 points

5 – Caroline Marks (USA) 37,000 points

The next stop on the WSL Championship Tour will be the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France.

The competition window will open on October 3 and run through October 14, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

