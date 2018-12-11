Cape Town is the greatest city in the world

The results are in and 45 000 readers of the Telegraph have voted for Cape Town as being the best city in the world.

The South African city pipped Tokyo and Vancouver to the top spot with its beaches, Table Mountain, the wine lands and access to nearby game farms all helping Cape Town win the award.

This is the 6th year in a row that Cape Town has won the Telegraph Travel Awards.

Camps Bay must be one of the most cosmopolitan beaches in the world with all the restaurants and night clubs making this a world class relaxing and entertainment zone.

In contrast, Diaz Beach at Cape Point is one of the most rugged and untamed beaches in the world, ensuring Cape Town can cater for all tourists.

The V&A Waterfront is extremely popular with tourists and locals alike, while a trip to Cape Town is incomplete without a trip up Table Mountain.

A visit to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for decades is almost mandatory, while a visit to the nearby wine farms will enable the sampling of some of the great South African wines.

Then a trip down the coast to a place like Jeffreys Bay, home of the world’s best wave, is a perfect way to end a visit to the world’s best city.

Top 10 cities in the world as voted by the Telegraph Travel Readers (UK)

1. Cape Town

2. Tokyo

3. Vancouver

4. Seville

5. Sydney

6. New York

7. Venice

8. Florence

9. Rome

10. San Francisco

