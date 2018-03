A Canadian delegation started their study tour of the Kouga Municipality and local production plants with a stop at the Air-Dried Veg & Fruit SA factory in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

The initiative is driven jointly by SALGA, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Prince Edward County and Kouga Municipality.

The teams are in Kouga for the whole week on a Building Inclusive Green Municipalities (BIGM) programme.

They will be in Kouga until Friday 23 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr